Lagos commiserates with police over Ishawo killings, vows to go after militants

The Lagos State Government on Sunday commiserated with the families of four Police Officers and one Army Captain that lost their lives in Ishawo area of Ikorodu after an ambush unleashed on them by militants.

The gallant officers were killed after successfully rescuing kidnapped victims kept in the riverine area by the militants.

In a reaction issued on Sunday by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, the government described the incident as unfortunate but insisted that it would only strengthen its resolve to root crime and criminalities out of the State.

The statement said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was deeply touched and condoled with the families and loved ones of the departed officers.

“The Governor, however, assures the Police and general public of his support and commitment to rid the State of every form of militancy, kidnappings, and illegal waterfront shanties that harbour criminals,” Ayorinde said.

Specifically, the State Government stressed that the unfortunate incident in Ishawo had further reinforced its resolve to go after criminal elements and their collaborators who are using coastal areas and illegal waterfront settlements as havens or escape routes to perpetrate evil and criminal activities.

It added that that every perpetrator directly or remotely linked to the Ishawo dastardly act would be brought to justice in the shortest possible time.

“We wish to solicit the understanding and support of the public on the need to rid our waterways of illegal shanties that are not only an eyesore to our collective decency but have become a fertile ground for breeding illicit and illegal activities that constitute danger to the security and wellbeing of the larger public,” the government said.

