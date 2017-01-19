Lagos opens modern libraries in 18 secondary schools

The Lagos State Government has completed the renovation and upgrade of public libraries in eighteen secondary schools across the State with top class facilities, Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Education, Obafela Bank-Olemoh said on Wednesday.

Bank-Olemoh, in a statement announcing the readiness of the State Government to launch the Lagos Digital Library, an online repository of education content, in February 2017, said the upgrade of the public libraries in schools across the six education districts in the State was in line with the commitment of the present administration to expand access to knowledge for Lagosians.

The new libraries, according to Bank-Olemoh, have already been opened for use in the respective schools with facilities such as new furniture, books, computer systems andinternet facilities to improve the learning experience of the students, as well as solar powered inverters for consistent power.

While reiterating the commitment of the State Government under Governor Ambode to ensure that every child is given opportunity to succeed, Bank-Olemoh said the launch of the Digital Library, dubbed EducateLagos.com, was intended to further expand access to knowledge for Lagosians, make learning fun and contribute to improving exam outcomes for students.

He said “The online library will be accessible via an internet connection on a range of devices from desktop computers to feature phones. The initial content will include over 1,600 Video Tutorials and 2,000 Study Aids on core subjects from primary to senior secondary school curriculum.

“Other content will include: quality research papers from Lagos State Tertiary institutions covering a wide variety of topics digitised for the platform; vocational training videos; creatively presented history lessons and online courses on coding.”

He added that towards the official launch of the project, members of the public would be allowed to participate in a “Design Our Logo” competition, which will commence on January 20, while the competition will be social media driven and will provide an opportunity for Lagosians to design a world-class logo for Educatelagos.com.

“Instructions for participation will be made available on www.facebook.com/OSAELAGOSS TATE/ and also on Twitter @OSAELagos at the time the competition is announced, while the competition would be a winner take all contest as the designer with the winning logo will be awarded a prize, and recognized when the logo is unveiled with the launch of EducateLagos.com,” Bank-Olemoh said.

