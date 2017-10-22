Liberian presidential hopeful, George Weah storms TB Joshua’s church

George Weah, retired footballer, on Sunday visted the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Ikotun, Lagos, to seek the support of TB Joshua, founder of the church, in his bid to lead Liberia.

Weah, who is the leading candidate in the Liberian presidential election, will face Joseph Boakai, the incumbent vice-president, in a runoff slated for November 7.

Yormie Johnson, a former Liberian warlord, and one of the 20 candidates who participated in the first round of the election, accompanied Weah to the church.

“My brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God’s choice for his country,” Joshua said during the sermon.

“He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country, Liberia? What is God’s opinion? That is why he is here.

“We are not herbalists or witch-doctors; we are people of God. God’s choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God’s will.

“Without God’s corresponding power, we cannot pray to Him. For every step we take – every movement and action – intimation comes first.

“There must be suggestion from the Spirit to move before we move. If truly I am a man of God, I must hear from God – move or don’t move.

“God’s opinion is what we should seek in our country – simple! God is the Answer, the Final.”

Among the top politicians on the continent who have visited Joshua’s church are Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli; John Atta Mills, the late president of Ghana; Joyce Banda, former president of Malawi; Morgan Tsvangarai, Zimbabwean prime minister and Julius Malema, South African opposition leader.