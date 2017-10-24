Magu to sue online publication, 247ureports over false report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC , says it is aware of publications in a section of the social media, accusing the Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu of vindictiveness in the “removal” of a Zonal Head of Operations over alleged “corruption allegations”.

EFCC further said that the publication also purports that the officer in question had been making ”returns” to Magu.

“Ordinarily, these reports which are false and fabricated to smear the reputation of the agency and her leadership ought to be ignored. However, the commission is constrained to respond considering that its silence over the past few months had emboldened a section of the online media, particularly 247ureports, to continue a campaign of misinformation against the EFCC,” the agency said in a statement by its head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

It says that it is ludicrous for anyone to suggest that the acting chairman of the Commission collects gratification from his officers, stressing that only persons who are unfamiliar with the work culture at the EFCC would bandy such inanities as truth.

“The EFCC under Magu has zero tolerance for corruption. It is unthinkable that any officer would tempt the acting chairman with any financial inducement to throw a case. Such practices are alien to the EFCC as presently constituted.

“Magu considers his professional integrity as a unique asset and has vowed to resists the attempt by detractors to create suspicion in the minds of his friends, family, associates, superiors and admirers. Consequently, he has briefed his lawyers to immediately initiate legal action against the news portal that published the libelous publication.

“Furthermore, the Commission frowns at the attempt to incite its officers against the leadership by questioning decisions on posting and promotion by the Commission. For the avoidance of doubt, posting in the EFCC is merit-based and largely driven by ability to perform rather than consideration of rank.

“The EFCC is acknowledged as the most effective anti-corruption agency in Nigerian largely because it has perfected a forward looking human resource management strategy that acknowledges talents and rewards excellence.

“At the same time, officers whose conduct fall short of the commission’s core values of courage, professionalism and integrity, are not spared. Any allegation of corruption against an officer of the Commission is thoroughly investigated.

“Anyone found culpable is not only dealt with administratively but is liable to be prosecuted. The Commission will not overlook any corruption allegation, including the one mentioned in the publication which is already being investigated,” the statement emphasized.