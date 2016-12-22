Microsoft, MainOne collaborate to improve SMEs business productivity

MainOne and Microsoft on Thursday unveiled a new product offering, SME-IN-A-BOX Pro, targeted at improving productivity of small and medium businesses in Nigeria.

The Product ‎Director, Small, Midmarket Solutions and Partners Group, Microsoft Nigeria, Ms Oluwawemimo Adeniyi said in a statement in Lagos, that the new solution, SME-in-a-Box Pro offers SMEs business productivity tools from Microsoft such as Office 365 and Exchange Online, along with reliable broadband communications from MainOne.

“The offering will enable SMEs to stay productive and connected anywhere, anytime, from any device and on any operating system.

“The connectivity solution allows SMEs to take advantage of MainOne’s fast and reliable SME-IN-A-BOX broadband service or other Internet Service provider connections to drive their business growth and efficiency.

“Because most Nigerian SMEs are yet to get an online presence, the companies introduced Gigalayer as their partner to provide domain name registration services for Nigerian websites,” she said.

Adeniyi, while highlighting the impact of the new offering on SMEs in terms of efficiency, cost savings and flexibility, also said that it would empower SMEs to build a branded website and gain access to new markets.

According to her, Microsoft’s mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.

“For SMEs, this means ensuring that business owners and employees have access to the technologies and solutions they didn’t previously have access to, in order to enable them compete, grow and succeed.

“To this end, Microsoft in collaboration with MainOne wants to enable SMEs with expertise that frees them to spend their energy on their businesses instead of on technology,” she said.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Ms Funke Opeke said that the joint partnership with Microsoft was a great step towards helping SMEs in Nigeria to enhance their productivity and internet presence.

She emphasised the impact of the new solution on such businesses in terms of growth and job creation, saying “the SME-in-a-Box Pro is a welcome product for small businesses who require tools to scale up their ability.

“There are many challenges facing small businesses, especially in this period of recession; the offering enables SMEs to subscribe to these products directly with support from MainOne in Nigeria and to pay for the services in Naira,” she said.

Opeke urged SMEs to avail themselves of the service by logging on to www.mainone.net/smepro to select a package suited to their requirement.

Follow Us