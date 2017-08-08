MTN appoints Tobechukwu Okigbo as Corporate Relations Executive

To provide deep insight on strategy and drive targeted engagement with critical stakeholders, the management of MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of Tobechukwu Nkemdilim Okigbo as its new Corporate Relations Executive.

In the role, Okigbo will lead MTN’s strategic approach towards enhancing its corporate reputation, particularly as regards engaging and managing critical stakeholders, in addition to projecting the company’s corporate citizenship status.

Reputed for his exemplary work ethic and result-oriented approach to work, Okigbo is well-positioned to add significant value to MTN as he brings an excellent track record and vast experience to the role.

With close to 30 years professional experience in the Legal and Telecommunication sectors, Okigbo is a qualified lawyer; an alumnus of the University of Maiduguri, Nigeria and the University of Liverpool, England where he graduated with an MBA.

Okigbo joined MTN from Smile Communications where he was Chief Corporate Services Officer.

He began his career in 1990 as a Legal Counsel at Eddie Ntephe and Co. Since then he has worked as a consultant to the Federal Government, an advisor to several businesses, a volunteer Business Consultant and the Political Editor of a newspaper.

Okigbo, who is a Centre For Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR UK) certified resolution professional, was Manager (North) at the Negotiation and Conflict Management Group and led the team that set up the Abuja Multi-Door Courthouse.

His foray into telecoms began in 2005, when he joined the V-mobile (now Airtel) Legislative Affairs team and rose to lead Government and Environmental Affairs.