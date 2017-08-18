NGF fixes Sept. 10 deadline for governors to pay counterpart fund on immunization

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has appealed rescheduling of deadline given to all governors to make counterpart contribution toward nationwide polio immunization to Sept. 10.

The Chairman of the forum and governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, made the request at a meeting with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Abuja.

A statement by Mr Abdulrazaque Barkindo, Head of NGF Media and Publicity Affairs on Thursday, quoted Yari as saying that Aug. 23 ultimatum issued by NPHCDA was too short.

The forum said that Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, had solicited the governors’ cooperation by paying their counterpart funding latest Aug. 23 to enable the agency to embark on the immunization.

Shuaib stated that the Federal Government was contributing N3 billion for the exercise.

The statement indicated that the governors of Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, Niger, Imo, Osun, Plateau and deputy governors of Kaduna, Yobe, Nasarawa, Rivers, Enugu, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti and Cross Rivers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Yari briefed the forum on its delegation, which recently visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London over his health challenge, and said the president was responding to responding to treatment.

He told the governors that Buhari commended them for their cooperation with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that Buhari also thanked the governors for “holding Nigeria together in his absence”, while urging them to continue to put their faith in his leadership.

On July 26, Yari led six others governors selected from each goe-political zone of the country on “a goodwill visit” to Buhari in London.

The governors were those of Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Kano, Benue, Borno and Ebonyi.