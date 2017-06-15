Nigerian politicians are business investors, says University Don

The Chief Imam of University of Abuja, Prof Taofeeq Abdulazeez, has described Nigerian politicians as “mere business investors” who install a government, hijack contracts and appointments in order to recoup the money spent during campaign and thereby hampering good governance in the country.

Abdulazeez, who is a Professor of English Language, spoke in Abeokuta on Tuesday while delivering lecture titled “Media and Good Governance; The Islamic Perspective” at the 6th Ramadan Lecture of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun Council.

The university don also faulted the media for not holding politicians and government leaders accountable to the people, warning, however, that if the media and politicians fail to retrace their steps, good governance would remain an illusion in Nigeria.

“There can never be good governance. There can only be politics and politicking. And this is what politicians present to the public calling it dividends of democracy”, he submitted.

Abdulazeez further said politicians are merely using the electorate as “instruments” to actualise their political and selfish interest.

The don equally identified ownership interest, politics and job security as factors mitigating against ethical media practice and warned members of the fourth estate of the realm against sensationalism and divisive report, but be courageous, truthful and balanced in their reportage.

“The major assignment of media is accountability but the major question is accountability to who? Ordinarily, the fourth estate of realm must be on the side of people, but it depends on many factors.

“There is no media issue in Islam, but there is information management in Qu’ran. Job security is the greatest fear. Don’t fear about your jobs because it is the Allah who feeds.

“Be courageous in telling the truth. Also, be just because being just is closer to being righteous. You are accountable to God and not man, if you are accountable to man, you may compromise.”

In his address, Governor Ibikunle Amosun warned journalists against fake and sensational report “most especially now that people are calling for division” ahead 2019 general election.

Amosun who was represented by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye asked journalists to consider security, religion, unity and harmony of Nigeria during the course of the duty.

While restating his government’s commitment to provide dividends of democracy to Ogun people, he urged them to be peaceful and be tolerant of one and another irrespective of religious background.

The Chairman of the occasion and Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Suraj Adekumbi commended the chapel for organising “a thought-provoking” lecture, adding that media had played invaluable role in the sustenance of democratic rule.

As watchdog, Adekumbi urged journalists to be more professional in carrying out their duties.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Chapel, Comrade Kunle Olayeni noted that the media’s contributions to Nigeria’s 18 years of democratic rule and its sustenance cannot be overemphasized.

He also appealed to NUJ to combat quackery in the profession, while journalists should imbibe spirit of balancing, transparency and accountability and uphold sanctity of the truth in the discharge of their duties.