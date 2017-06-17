NIS unviels “Special Squad” to tackle internal security

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has inaugurated a new‎ security unit called the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to assist in emergencies and ensuring internal security in the country.

The Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede disclosed this on Saturday‎ at the combined passing out parade of 456 Border Patrol Corps at the Immigration training school, Kano.

“‎As a paramilitary agency we are aware of the several security threats in the country, sometimes emergencies come and we are asked to squat and we might not just be ready that is the idea of creating the rapid response team,

“You can see they have been trained to withstand emergency threats, they will first be based in Abuja, We will gradually develop the system to states and they will be available 24 hours,” he said.

He said that 56 Officers and Men of the NIS were trained in the latest security and emergency response techniques by foreign security experts alongside other personnel at the training school.

Babandede said that the RRS will work with other security agencies to ensure adequate internal security in view of the myriad of security threats in the country.

The NIS boss also assured of adequate security at the nation’s borders in order to stem the tide of terrorist, violent foreign herdsmen and illegal immigrants coming into the country.

A total of 56 RRS, 50 Sector Commanders, 300 Border Patrol Corps and 50 specialised Immigration Drivers received certificate of training at the end of the one month training in the school.