NLNG MD joins NESG Board

Nigeria LNG Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive, Tony Attah, has been appointed to the Board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

NESG is a leading private sector Think-Tank and Policy Advocacy Group committed to the development of a modern globally competitive Nigerian economy

The group is the convener of the Nigerian Economic Summit, an annual event and a platform for Chief Executives and experts from the public and private sectors to brain storm and build consensus on policy options and implementation frameworks.

The NESG engages Government, the private sector and civil society on key development issues and economic policies in Nigeria. The strategic roles of the group include those of being a Dialogue Partner — shaping policy through public debate; Connector — instituting change through influence; Watchdog—shaping policy through research and advocacy; and intervener— instituting change through influence that mobilizes action.

Attah brings with him, over two decades of oil and gas industry experience to the NESG Board.

Before his appointment as NLNG MD in September 2016, he was the Managing Director and Board Chairman of Shell Nigeria E & P Company, SNEPCo; Vice President Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) and Corporate Affairs, Vice President Human Resources (HR) as well as other technical & non-technical roles in Operations and major projects at Shell.

Over his distinguished career across Europe, Russia and Africa, Tony has led multi-disciplinary teams across diverse cultures.

He is recognised for his strong strategic and commercial mind-set which is underpinned by a solid technical background and excellent leadership capabilities.

He is a member of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

Since its establishment, the NESG has been able to shape policies through its annual economic summits and other high level policy engagements.

In recent times, conscious efforts have been made to place more emphasis on strategic interventions without de-emphasizing the other functions of the NESG, in a bid to further influence public policy in Nigeria.

The NESG shapes policy by conducting robust research and analysis on economic and critical reform issues. Over the years, the group has made significant input into policy changes in Nigeria through independent research and advocacy.

