OAU MSSN crisis: MUSWEN calls for unity of all stakeholders

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has mediated in the legitimacy crisis rocking the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) with a call on all the affected stakeholders to come together and be one indivisible body.

This was one of the resolutions reached at the end of the seven-hour mediation meeting held with all the stakeholders at the MUSWEN Secretariat in Ibadan on Monday.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Executive Secretary of MUSWEN Prof. Daud Noibi, was sequel to series of petitions and counter petitions received by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and MUSWEN on the same matter.

The Sultan, who doubles as the President- General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), had directed MUSWEN under the leadership of its Executive Secretary, Prof . Daud Noibi to find a lasting solution to the lingering crisis.

Having listened to all the invited stakeholders in the matter, Prof. Noibi said the inaugural meeting could not conclude on Monday but will give its ruling on Sunday April 23.

He, however, extracted the commitment of all the stakeholders to the three resolutions pending the final pronouncement of the panel on Sunday:

“That there shall be only one MSSN in OAU, which shall belong to the hierarchical group of MSSN from branch level to National

`

“That all Muslims on campus must accept and recognise Prof. Abubakr Sanusi as the Chief Imam and Spiritual Head of Muslims on campus. Insulting and disparaging the person and office of the Imam is un-Islamic

“That OAU Muslim Community shall be a united entity and all encompassing with the inclusion of all the Muslim Students on campus’’

Stakeholders at the meeting were the OAU Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) led by its National President, Engr. Waheed Odeyimka, OAU Muslim Community led by the Chief Imam, Prof. Abubakr Sanusi and Prof. Isiaka Aransi as well as the Akeem Idowu-led MSSN OAU branch and Rasheed Bakare group.

Others were the Osun State Muslim Community, MSSN B –Zone Amir led by Mushafau Alaran, MSSN Osun State Area Unit and Ife Muslim Community.

MUSWEN panelist was led by Prof. Noibi while Profs Muib Opeloye, AbdulAfees Oladosu, Ganiyu Raji, Drs Wole Abbas, Abideen Olaiya, Brothers Kamar Dairo, Lawal Uzamot and Kamaldeen Akintunde were members.

It will be recalled that Akeem Idowu-led MSSN OAU branch has petitioned all the Muslim bodies that one Rasheed Bakare of the same institution has been using the name of MSSN and parading himself as the leader.

While Rasheed Bakare petitioned the Sultan of Sokoto calling for intervention as his group are being tormented by the Muslim community of OAU.

Sequel to this, the Spiritual head of the institution, Prof. Abubakr Sanusi also disowned Rasheed Bakare group alongside other stakeholders in the community for using their names as staff advisers without their consent.

The stakeholders include Prof. Abubakr Sanusi, the Chief Imam of the OAU Central Mosque, Dr S.O Oseni as well as the Muslim Community of the Institution headed by Prof. Isiaka Aransi.

Similarly, the Muslim Alumni body, UNIFEMGA through its National President, Engr. Abdulwaheed Odeyimka had raised an alarm over the existence of an illegal Muslim Students body on campus masquerading as the original and recognised MSSN.

Worried by the consequences of the students’ action, the Sultan directed MUSWEN to urgently nip the matter in the bud and report back to NSCIA.

The panel will continue its sitting in Ibadan on Sunday April 23, to conclude its findings.

Follow Us

”