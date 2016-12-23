Ogun places 396 persons on surveillance over Lassa fever

No fewer than 396 persons have been placed on surveillance as a result of the death of an Assistant Chief Nursing Officer of the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta, reported to have died of Lassa fever.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, who disclosed this during the commissioning of a private hospital at Ifo in Ifo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, said the people under surveillance had primary and secondary contacts with the late nurse, Abolanle Adewuyi, in case they developed symptoms of the disease.

Adewuyi died on Monday night at the hospital.

The commissioner explained that the primary contacts were mainly members of the victim’s family, while the secondary contacts are the co-workers in the hospital, especially those in the same unit as the deceased.

Ipaye further said that none of the contacts had shown abnormal temperature since they have been on monitoring schedule.

He said the medical officers attached to each of the contacts would continue to monitor until the expiration of the specified period in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO), standard.

He said this period had to be exceeded before they could be medically adjudged to be free of the disease.

“All the 396 contacts have not shown any abnormal symptoms or signs of Lassa fever; their temperature is under control.

“We have stationed our monitoring officer with each of the contacts to continue monitoring throughout a specific period in line with the World Health Organisation standard,” he said.

The commissioner urged members of the public not to panic, just as he assured that government was on top of the situation.

He, however, advised the people to cultivate high level of hygiene and keep their food away from rats.

Ipaye also advised members of the public to report any case of malaria symptoms that may have exceeded three days to the nearest General Hospital, the Ministry of Health, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta or call 09099140121 and 09099140122.

