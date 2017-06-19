Ondo APC chieftain dies in kidnappers’ den

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State, Olamide Odimayo has reportedly died in the den of his abductors.

The deceased was allegedly kidnapped last Thursday by some unknown gunmen at his home in Igbotu town in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state.

According to a source, Odimayo’s lifeless body was found in Ogolo River between Sabomi and Igbotu towns in the local government.

Another source said the late APC chieftain was killed by the abductors to avenge the killing of one of them (abductors) by the youths of the town after the abduction.

“Immediately after Olamide was kidnapped in Igbotu, the youths of the town chased them and caught one of them, so the person caught was beaten to death by the youths.

“Few days after the incident, the victim was found dead in a river, he must have been killed by the kidnappers because one of them was caught and killed. ”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said eight persons had been arrested by the Police in connection with the incident.