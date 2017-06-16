Osun loans: We followed all processes, advice of DMO, Aregbesola

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said the state under his leadership took all necessary steps and advice from the Debt Management Office (DMO) before it obtained loans to finance all the developmental projects in the state.

The Governor stated this while playing host to the Orangun-in-Council, the highest Traditional body in Ila Local Government at the Governors office in Osogbo.

He noted that his administration strongly believes that the essence of a good government is in the number of developmental projects executed by a government and not in the amount of money kept in the coffers of the state.

Aregbesola stressed that a good government should be able to drive economic growth and development, while also securing the lives and properties of its people before it can be referred to as a good government.

The Governor held that his government would have continued to deliver on all its electoral promises while at the same time offsetting the state’s debt without ‎ any stress if not for the challenges faced by the country.

‎He said the crash in the prices of the crude oil in 2013 culminated in the current economic challenges which he described as “man made”.

Aregbesola recounted that the fall in the prices of crude oil coupled with alleged oil theft under the previous Federal Government led by former President Goodluck Jonathan brought Nigeria to her present economic situation.‎

He described government and governance as service to humanity, saying his administration would continue to advance standard of living of the citizenry in spite the current economic situation in the country.

According to him, “We mean well for our people that is why our administration has been working tirelessly to ensure that the dividends of democracy is being spread across the citizenry.

“As part of effort to bring development to our people when our administration started, we approached Debt Management Office on the need to know if the state could go ahead borrowing for developmental projects, after which we were cleared and that the loans to be obtained were healthy.

“We never did anything outside steps and advice we got from the ‎Debt Management‎ Office. No government is remembered for the amount of money it kept but the development it brought to the society it governed.

“We have utilised this fund judiciously as this could be testified to with the achievements we have made in various sectors.‎

“Though the present economic situation is man-made which was occasioned by the oil theft characterised with the immediate past administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, but even at that, our government did not relent in meeting up with its constitutional responsibilities to the people”, Aregbesola emphasised.

‎Earlier, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Kayode Oyedokun lauded Governor Aregbesola for being dedicated to general wellbeing of the citizenry in spite austere economy in the country.

The monarch said the present administration in the state has demonstrated high sense of commitment to human and capital development in the state as being manifested in the successes recorded so far.

Oba Oyedokun stated this through the leadership of Orangun in Council who pays a courtesy visit on the Governor‎.

Speaking on behalf of the Orangun in Council, the Obaala of Ila-Orangun and chairman of the Council, HRH Oba Samuel Olufemi Otitoola, commended Governor Aregbesola for his timely intervention in the crisis that rocked the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun some months ago.

Oba Otitoola attributed the state’s swift intervention as a factor that restored peace and harmony to the ancient town most especially the school environment.

According to him, “We are here on behalf of Kabityesi, Oba Wahab Kayode Oyedotun, the Orangun of Ila and the entire people of Ila-Orangun to register our appreciation to the Governor of the audience granted our group when it visited you late year.

“We thank Mr. Governor for his timely intervention in the crisis that rocked the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, then, after which peace returned to the College as a result of which learning activities commenced.

“The College had done combined convocation ceremony for their students who graduated in the past 8 years, this is a feat possible only in a peaceful atmosphere through the good leadership of the Governor.

“We thank you for the developmental projects in the state especially in the secondary schools in which Ila-Orangun is a beneficiary and for completing the road and bridge leading to the Ila General Hospital.

“We appreciate you on these strides especially at this austere time when the state is not receiving enough from the Federal Allocation.

“We also commend Mr. Governor for the cordial relationship between him and the Asiwaju of Ila-Orangun, a national leader in APC, in person of Chief Adebisi Akande”. The Monarch stated.