Overland Airways resumes flight services to Abuja

Overland Airways, Nigeria’s frontline airline, has announced plans to relocate flight services back to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport following the reopening of the Abuja Airport..

The Federal Government had announced that the Abuja Airport runway repairs have been completed two days ahead of the April 19 deadline slated for the completion of the project and reopening of the airport.

A statement from the company said that in line with government reopening of the Abuja Airport, Overland Airways will commence flight services to and from Abuja Airport from Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

“The Airline will operate flights from its key destinations including Ibadan, Ilorin, Jalingo, Akure and Asaba to the Abuja Airport. Overland Airways assures its customers and the general public of reliable, efficient and comfortable flight services to and from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Capt. Edward Boyo, Managing Director of Overland Airways, congratulated the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and his team for keeping to the schedule for completion of repairs and reopening of the airport, and for making concerted efforts to guarantee security and reduce the inconveniences especially to passengers and service providers in the course of operating Abuja flight services through Kaduna Airport.

“The sustenance of economic activities is topmost priority for both the private sector and government, and air transport as a key driver of economic activities has these past weeks proven its indispensability in supporting Nigeria’s economic activities and development. We thank our passengers for their patronage and assure you all of excellent services ahead from Overland Airways.

“We salute government’s commitment which has largely ensured the successful movement of people and goods to Abuja through Kaduna International Airport these past weeks.

“Overland Airways is a dedicated partner in the current efforts to rebuild Nigeria’s economy. We also congratulate the Kaduna State government for being the resourceful host and supporting the achievement of successful flight operations. ”

“And that is why we have been available to support the swift, comfortable and seamless movement of our passengers during the relocation of Abuja flights to Kaduna. Our joy is in the realization that our customers have been able to carry on with their business and leisure activities through our dedicated flight services.”

Follow Us

”