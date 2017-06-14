Pasture deficit responsible for recurring herdsmen/farmers clashes, says Sen. Saroh

An elder statesman, Sen. Daniel Saroh, on Wednesday identified pasture deficit as largely responsible for the recurring conflicts between herdsmen and communities across Nigeria.

Saroh said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the Federal Government must develop a programme for mass pasture provision to herdsmen in designated places across the country.

He also stressed that the 19 northern states must pursue active pastoral development programme to provide grazing and water sources to limit movement of herders.

Saroh said legislating against open grazing alone would not end the conflict if the federal and state governments fail to support herdsmen to access pasture and water for their stocks.

The former Benue North East Senator noted that recent upsurge in crisis involving herdsmen was due to their search for better grazing sites for their livestock which often resulted in the destruction of farms.

“I believe that the immediate cause of this conflict is lack of pasture, water for livestock all year round.

“Even though livestock rearing is a business by itself, I believe the time has come for the Federal Government to take proactive steps to provide pastures for the millions of ruminants in Nigeria. I am talking of the cattle, sheep and goats.

“There is an urgent need for the development of pasture in Nigeria. I believe that universities of agriculture and research institutions like the National Animal Production Research Institute at Shika should be supported to develop and produce suitable seed for pasture development.”