PDP Convention: We cannot afford another mistake, says Mark

Ahead of Saturday’s non-elective convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, has urged members to ensure a hitch-free exercise that would strengthen the party.

In a statement by Paul Mumeh, his Media Assistant, Mark called for a peaceful outing in the convention scheduled for the Eagles Square, Abuja.

He expressed optimism about the future of the party after the convention, but warned members that the party could not afford to make another mistake.

The PDP has just survived a protracted leadership tussle which lasted about two years and was settled by the Supreme Court about a month ago.

Mark is one of the party’s leaders, who remained steadfast in their commitment to its survival while the challenge lasted.

He said that having just survived the ugly phase, “I am impressed by the renewed enthusiasm and commitment of members towards rebuilding the party after the protracted leadership tussle’’.

Mark, therefore, charged the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led Special Convention Committee not to leave any stone unturned to guarantee a hitch-free exercise.

“We have come this far through a tortuous journey. We cannot afford to make another mistake that could affect the fortunes of the party in the days ahead,” he said.

He recalled his pledge never to dump the party after it lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections.

“Even if I will be the last man standing in the PDP, I will remain in PDP. I have no reason whatsoever to leave the party.

“I have risen to where I am on the platform of the party. The PDP has a manifesto and I believe in it.

“Those who are decamping from PDP to APC are fair-weather friends of the party.

“So, the point I want to make is that I remain in PDP and I will work hard with other faithful members to bring it back.

“This is democracy; there will always be a winner and a loser in every election. Both parties must accept the outcome in a free and fair contest and move on,” he had said.