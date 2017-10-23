Why PDP isn’t playing role of opposition properly, says Gov Dickson

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not playing its expected role as an opposition because most of its leaders lack experience.

Addressing reporters in Yenagoa, his state capital, on Sunday, Dickson said he remained optimistic that the party would bounce back to winning ways ahead of the 2019 general election.

The governor, who headed the PDP reconciliation committee, said there were internal forces within the party that were working against the emergence of a cohesive and strong PDP.

“I have invested enormous efforts in rebuilding the PDP and the work of rebuilding hasn’t been successful.

“PDP has a lot of work to do to become a formidable opposition party and I think that most PDP leaders lack the experience of opposition.

“But I remain optimistic. I pray the party overcomes its internal challenges, and I have been very prayerful because Nigeria needs a strong PDP as the country has seen the failure of the APC.

“Nigeria needs PDP, and I remain hopeful that the party survives,” he said.

He said he remained resolute in his call for the restructuring of the country, adding that his call was borne out of patriotism and quest for fiscal federalism.

“The Niger Delta people love Nigeria and have sacrificed to support the economic base of Nigeria,” he said.

“My support for restructuring is for the overall interest of our people. We love Nigeria and will want a better deal in a truly federal structure.

“There is an urgent need to have an all-embracing discussion to strengthen our unity and take decisions on the terms of the federation.”