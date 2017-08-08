PDP suspends former factional chairman over indiscipline

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has suspended Chief Ken Emeakayi, a former factional chairman of the party in Anambra for a month over alleged act of indiscipline.

Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee made this known at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeyeye recalled that the party had on July 27 dissolved all the parallel PDP executives in Anambra.

Adeyeye, however, said that three days after the dissolution of all factional executive in the state, Emeakayi went ahead to summon a meeting of his faction, which was in clear violation of the decision of National Caretaker Committee.

He said when the committee heard about the development, it issued a query to Emeakayi on his action, and that rather than respond to the issue, Emeakayi disparaged the national leadership of the party.

“His reply not only showed total disrespect to the National Caretaker Committee, he disparaged the personality of the chairman and the secretary.

“He issued words of abuse totally unbecoming of a person who claim to be holding an important office as chairman of a state party.

“We found this to be gross indiscipline. And today we took a decision on this matter in accordance with the provisions of our constitution.

“So, the National Caretaker Committee at its meeting today took cognisance of the violation of the Provision of Section 58 (1A, B, C, G, H, I, J, M) of the PDP Constitution 2012 (as amended) by Chief Ken Emeakayi.

“We took a decision to immediately suspend him for a period of one month, in accordance with Section 57 (3) of the PDP Constitution 2012 (as amended),’’ Adeyeye said.

He said that the case of Emeakayi had also been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee of the party for further disciplinary action.

Adeyeye said that the decision was taken in order to sanitise the situation in Anambra.

“It is also to send a signal to all party members and trouble makers all over the country that those who decide to `trouble Israel’ will not find peace themselves. We will henceforth not condone any act of indiscipline.”

Adeyeye also disclosed that seven aspirants has so far obtained PDP nomination and expression of interest forms for the Anambra Governorship election scheduled for Nov. 28.

They are Dr Alex Obiogolu, Oseloka Obaze, Prince Okechukwu Emeka, Dr patrick Ubah, Mr Akolisa Ufodike, Lynda Ikpeazu and Stella Oduah.