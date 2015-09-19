PDP’s counter-offensive against FG’s anti-corruption in full throttle – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the PDP of openly launching a counter-offensive against the determined efforts of the Buhari Administration to rid the country of impunity and corruption, but warned that the opposition party will fail in its attempt to take Nigerians back to Egypt

“Saturday’s Press Statement by the PDP is nothing but a thinly-veiled frontal assault on the relentless efforts of the Buhari Administration’s to clean the Augean Stable of the last PDP Federal Government,” the party said in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lai Mohammed

“With its statement that is nothing but an unabashed support for impunity and corruption, as well as its major actors, the PDP has now confirmed itself as the official ‘poster boy’ for corruption in Nigeria,” it said.

APC said the long-winding sophistry about the rule of law, democracy and personal freedoms is aimed at couching the PDP’s abhorrence and disdain for the fight against corruption in democratic cliches, especially now that the battle is gradually hitting the PDP where it hurts.

The party said that for the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary himself, the persistent onslaught against the Buhari Administration is neither altruistic nor informed by any belief in higher values, “because the allegations of corruption hanging on his own neck, from within his own party is a clear indication that he is mortally afraid that the wind will soon blow hard enough to expose the fowl’s rump.”

“Neither the PDP as a party nor its spokesman have the moral authority to condemn anyone, least of all a President that is working hard to rescue Nigeria from the abyss to which it has been plunged by the former ruling party.

APC said that for the PDP to brush aside the latest revelation that a government it sired could not account for $700 million from the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), or the fact that the party could not account for billions of Naira in its own campaign funds, and then launch a frontal attack against a reformist government, is the height of shamelessness.

“For the ethically-challenged spokesman of the same morally-deficient party to continue to spew trash under the guise of opposition politics is totally provocative and absolutely unacceptable.

“Worse still, the lack of focus in the labyrinthine statements being issued by the opposition party has confirmed the prescience of the APC’s offer to the PDP’s spokesman to take a crash course in how to speak for the opposition,” it said.

