Plateau legislators impeach Deputy Speaker Yusuf Gagdi

The Plateau State House of Assembly has impeached its Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Gagdi.

This followed a letter signed by 18 members of the House read at Tuesday’s plenary session by the Majority Leader, Henry Yunkwap.

According to Yunkwap, the 18 members have passed a vote of no confidence on Gagdi, hence the need for his impeachment.

NAN reports that the impeachment was via a voice vote by members.

Consequently, Salleh Shehu, member representing Dengi Constituency in the Assembly was voted in as the new Deputy Speaker of the House.

Shehu was nominated by Henry Dakogol, member representing Qua’pan North Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gagdi seconded the nomination of his successor.

NAN also reports that Gagdi defected from PDP to APC in 2016.

Follow Us

”