Police arrest Military gang member of notorious kidnapper

The last has not been heard about billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, as a military personnel, who is a member of the gang has been arrested by the Nigeria Police High Command in Abuja.

The arrest of the serving Army Lance Corporal, Victor Chukwunonso, is giving the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris reasons to rejoice.

Chukwunonso, with Nigerian Army No: 09/NA/64/6317, until his arrest, was attached to Nigeria Army Band Corps, Abatti Barracks, Surulere Lagos. He is a native of Onitsha, Anambra State.

The source, which is very close to the IGP, revealed that the Police would not arraign Evans in a hurry, as his revelations would assist the force in busting kidnap gangs in the country.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Dasuki Galadanchi, who addressed newsmen, Saturday, said more suspects have been arrested in connection with Evans and his gang.

Although Galadanchi failed to disclose the identity of the arrested suspects, the story of the fresh arrest trended on social media platforms and within the Nigeria Police community.

According the situation of the Police, “Corporal Victor confessed to have followed Evans for kidnapping in Lagos State three times, where he got N2m, N1.5m and N3m respectively as his share. Serious efforts to arrest remaining gang members are in progress.”