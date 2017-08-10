Police rescue man chained for over a year in Lagos

Detectives attached to Area ‘D’ of the Lagos State police command have rescued a young man who was allegedly chained by his grandmother for over one year in Mushin area of the state.

It was learnt that policemen, led by Akinbayo Olasoji, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, acted on a tip-off from some residents of the community, who noticed the man in chains.

The officer led detectives to the place and rescued the young man identified as Bolaji Sholola, at No. 18, Damigoro Street, where he had been incarcerated in chains for over a year.

It was gathered that the 85-year-old grandmother of the victim told the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who was at the house that she chained the victim because he was mentally unstable.

“I chained him in order to ensure that he does not go astray and be attacked by residents and to also take good care of him,” the grandmother claimed. The Area Commander of Area ‘D’, Olasoji, has taken the victim to the psychiatric hospital in Yaba for prompt medical attention.