President Buhari’s return, a nation’s hope fulfilled, says Tinubu

All Progressives Congress national stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed joy at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom, saying the president’s return is a nation’s hope fulfilled.

In a statement by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu, who is at present abroad, said the President Buhari had always been a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication.

According to him, the attributes had helped him battle medical challenges. “These same attributes will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.”

The statement entitled “President Buhari’s Return: A Nation’s Hope Fulfilled” reads: “President Buhari”s return home is our prayers answered. President Buhari has always been a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication. These attributes have helped him battle medical challenges. These same attributes will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.

“President Buhari has demonstrated time and again his devotion to this nation and its great causes. His love of country and the realization that he has a mission to fulfil so that Nigeria may realize its better self by providing security and prosperity to all Nigerians has compelled him home.

“Just as we gathered to pray for his health and his return, we must remain united in spirit to support President Buhari as he pursues the progressive agenda for which he was elected and that promises us all a better day.

“Our nation is strong but must overcome many challenges. We can do so with President Buhari at the helm and with the rest of the nation in active support.

“Thus, the president’s return home is both real and symbolic. We all must renew our faith in our collective purpose and rededicate ourselves to a nation indivisible and united in reconstructing our political economy so that it provides a decent and good life to all our people.

“It has been a heartening thing to see that our nation has matured to the point where governance continued in a meaningful, seamless manner during the president’s absence. This again was a sign of the harmony between President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“On this day, it is even more heartening to think of the things that can now be achieved with President Buhari back to lead the nation.

“Today is a glad and happy one for those who wish Nigeria well. While we celebrate the President’s return, we also must quickly turn to the hard and heavy work at hand.

“With President Buhari back and with the nation united behind him, we can accomplish excellent things. May we do our best to become our best.

“Welcome home Mr. President. Welcome home”.