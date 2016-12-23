Prosecute Ikenga if he breaks the law, Saraki tells DSS

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has asked the operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS to properly investigate the allegations against one of his aides, Ugochinyere Ikenga and if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.

Saraki, in a statement by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), though the DSS has not officially informed the Senate President of the allegations against Ikenga but having read the statement now circulating online will want to make it clear that he will never condone any action by any of his aides which threatens the peace of the country or is against the provisions of the law.

“Dr. Saraki hereby calls on the DSS to properly investigate the allegations against Mr. Ikenga and if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.”

Recalled that the DSS had on Thursday in a statement by Tony Opuiyo, accused Ikenga, of aiding a destabilisation plot of Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, by acting as mobiliser of a planned violent protests across the Federal Capital.

The aim of the plot, according to the DSS, is to cause mayhem, a complete breakdown of law and order and cast the security agencies and the Federal Government in bad light.



DSS also said the action intended to divert public and international attention from the ongoing Police investigation into the unwholesome role played by the Governor and some of his cronies in the violence that trailed the re-run election in Rivers State which resulted in the gruesome murder of civilians including the beheading of DSP Mohammed Alkali and some of his colleagues as well as the brutalization of INEC staff who failed to do the bidding of the Governor.

Follow Us