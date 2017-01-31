Saraki’s chief of staff resigns

The Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Senator Isa Galadu, has resigned his appointment into the country’s number three citizen’s kitchen cabinet.

Galadu was a Peoples Democratic Party senator before he was appointed as Saraki’s Chief of Staff on June 23, 2015.

Meanwhile, Saraki in a statement by his media aide, has accepted the resignation from office of his Chief of Staff, Senator Isa Galaudu.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said Galaudu first mentioned his decision to step down for personal reasons last November and that they both agreed on his final exit at the end of January.

Saraki thanked the outgoing Chief of Staff for his commitment and dedication to duty while also directing the Deputy, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola to act in that position pending the appointment of a substantive Chief of Staff.

