Senate commends work done at EFCC head office building

Senator Shehu Sani has commended the progress made in the construction of the Permanent site of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, describing the edifice as the best one can get anywhere and pledged to support the Commission in whatever way he can.

Sani, who made the comment while on a working visit to the permanent site to assess the level of work, said the building needs to be completed on time to help the Commission coordinates its operations.

“There is no sane or responsible human being who is desirous of the progress of this country that will not be supportive of this project. The very fact that the commission’s offices are scattered around the town impedes their ability to coordinate.”

Sani said since the cardinal objective of this administration is to strengthen the war against corruption, the project should be given all the necessary support by the government to enable prompt completion.

He commended the commission for its war against corruption and called on all Nigerians including the international community to give their support in order to salvage the future of the country from the cankerworm.

“There is no reason why this project should not be given all the necessary support. This administration having anti- corruption as its major agenda, I believe that this project will be given all the necessary support to succeed.

“And not just the government, the international agencies and foreign countries that are truly supportive of the Commission, it’s time for them to key in and be involved. The job done by this commission is not for this generation but for the future generation.”

Also on the visit was the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens- Petter Kjemprud, the Secretary to the Commission, Emmanuel Adegboyega Aremo and other senior management staff of the EFCC.

