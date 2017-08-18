Six FUTA students depart for America for exchange programme

The fifth batch of students for the exchange programme between the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), United States of America, have been charged to be good ambassadors of the University, the nation and their families. This challenge came from the Management of FUTA at a departure send forth organized for them.

Addressing the six students: Odewale Opeyemi Tobiloba, Tokode Olayinka Ayodeji studying Quantity Surveying, Olaborode, Oluwaseunfunmi Samuel, Adetoyese Feyisola Mubarak, Food Science Technology, Arigbede Olumide Muyiwa Statistics and Jegede Oladipo Abiola, Metallurgical and Material Engineering who formed the FUTA/FAMU Class of 2017, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape said he is pleased with and proud that the University is sending out another set of good, responsible and well groomed students to FAMU.

He said the FAMU/FUTA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2013 for research, collaboration and exchange programme has remained consistent whereby selected undergraduates with CPGA of not less than 3.0 from relevant departments complete their fifth year of undergraduate at FAMU but earn a FUTA degree under a split-size programme coded 4-1-1 and thereafter study for their master’s programme at the American University.

The Vice-Chancellor said as ambassadors of FUTA to FAMU they should be diligent in their work and not lose focus. He urged them to make FUTA and Nigeria proud.

Professor Fuwape appealed to the parents of the students not to relent in supporting them spiritually, financially, emotionally and physically because the American environment is open to many vices. He said the students need the support of everybody to make them succeed.

Corroborating the Vice-Chancellor, the duo of Registrar and Director, International Office, Richard Arifalo and Professor Thomas Ofuya congratulated the students and urged them to be worthy ambassadors of FUTA. They encouraged them to work hard to qualify for the Master’s and Doctorate programmes after their first degree.

The immediate past Director of International Office, Professor Akintunde Akindahunsi admonished the students to be of good behavior and be focused, emphasizing that the visa granted is not a working visa but a student visa, so they should not engage in activities that would make them run afoul of the host country and the Institution.

Responding on behalf of the parents, Mrs. Temitayo Odewale thanked the University Management for making available the opportunity. She expressed her delight and urged her co-parents to rally round their wards financially to make them successful.

She appealed to the students to be of good behavior and make their families, FUTA and Nigeria proud, stating that opportunities like this are very rare and should not be jeopardized.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Jegede Oladipo expressed his delight in scaling through the selection and thanked the University, their parents and the International Office for their various roles in making the trip a reality.

He assured the University and their parents of making the best use of the opportunity and being of good behavior and worthy ambassadors.