Two policemen killed as gunmen abduct expatriate in Kogi

Two police officers were killed while trying to prevent the abduction of an expatriate at a construction site in Obajana, Kogi state.

Willaim Aya, spokesman of the state police command, who confirmed the incident, identified the deceased as Ezekiel Negedu and Gini John.

Aya said John died on the spot while Negedu lost his life in a hospital.

According to the police spokesman, about 15 gunmen emerged from a nearby bush and attacked the construction site.

He said that the abducted expatriate, Jose Machada, a Portuguese civil engineer, along with other expatriates and Nigerians, were inspecting the project when the gunmen struck.

According to him, the deceased policemen put up a gallant fight and resisted attempt by the invading gunmen to wreak further havoc.

Aya expressed regret that Negedu and John died in active service to the nation.

He said Ali Janga, the state police commissioner, had a raised a team headed by the deputy commissioner of police and comprising men of special anti-robbery squad, mobile police force, Counter Terrorism Unit and others to comb the bush and rescue the victim.

He said Janga had also visited the scene where he met with top officials and workers of the construction company on the incident.