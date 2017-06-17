U.S. airstrike kills Islamic State head of media in Afghanistan

A U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangahar province killed Islamic State’s director of media.

Jawad Khan’s death “will disrupt the [Islamic State] network, degrade their recruitment process and hinder their attempts to conduct international operations,” Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

The U.S. said the strike on June 3 targeted a major militant “hub” in Achin district, cutting their communications and connections to the Islamic State group in Syria.

U.S. and Afghan forces have been battling Islamic State militants in Nangarhar province since the group’s emergence there in January 2015.

In April, the U.S. dropped a massive bomb on an Islamic State tunnel complex in Nangarhar, which the Afghan Defence Ministry said killed more than 90 militants.