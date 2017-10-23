UN faults Nigeria’s claims, says three Borno LGAs cut off by Boko Haram

No fewer than three local government areas in Nigeria are still cut off due to the presence of Boko Haram insurgents, the United Nations has said.

The claim is coming weeks after the military command in northeast Nigeria announced that no part of Borno state was under the control of the deadly group.

The UN said despite efforts by the military, some locations in Borno state, including three whole local government areas, remained inaccessible to aid workers as a result of the threat posed by the Boko Haram sect.

The report issued by the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian (OCHA), said Boko Haram hostilities that slowed down due to the rainy season might increase in the coming months.

“Insecurity, presence of mines, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordinances had continued to slow down the response of humanitarian agencies in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states” said OCHA’s monthly report for September 2017, titled, “North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update.

“Most roads to the south, south-west and east remain unusable due to security concerns and most humanitarian personnel movement is done through air assets. Cargo, however, is being transported via road with armed escorts as a last resort.”

The UN agency added that, “No humanitarian aid is currently reaching locations in these LGAs outside of the LGAs’ main towns called ‘headquarters’. Major humanitarian supply routes towards the west, north-west and north are open for humanitarians without the use of armed escorts. Following advocacy efforts, Konduga and Mafa are now also accessible to aid groups without military escorts.”

The UN said it was battling with paucity of funds due to the failure of donors worldwide to fully meet their financial commitment towards the North-east.

The director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, told journalists the Army would not immediately comment on the report until it studied its details.