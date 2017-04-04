WAEC loses vital records as fire guts Kaduna office

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), says it lost 10 computers holding vital records and information about all schools in the zone when fire gutted part of its office in Kaduna on Tuesday morning.

The Zonal Coordinator of WAEC in Kaduna, Fedelis Gaiya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kaduna on Tuesday that the fire which occurred at about 9. 50 a.m. probably started from an electrical spark or fault.

“We are running on generator. When they restored electricity, we saw smoke all over the place.

“We are grateful that no life was lost because most of our staff members were out to their various examination centres.’’

He, however, said that the incident will not affect the ongoing examination because the question papers were safe.

He commended the Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Air Force, State University and State Fire Service for responding fast to the situation.

“We are grateful to all the fire service departments that responded very fast to the situation. Otherwise, the damage would have been more than this.’’

Deputy Controller of Federal Fire Service, Thompson Mohammed, reiterated the need for fire extinguishers to be installed in offices to reduce the rate of damages caused by fire.

“I am sure if there were fire extinguishers here with trained men, the damage would have been minimal.’’

He urged them to liaise with the service to train their staff on how to operate fire extinguishers, adding that “it is committed to discharging its duties effectively and promptly.’’

