10 PDP governors will soon defect to APC – Bello

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, says about 10 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He spoke when he appeared as a guest on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, on Friday.

Responding to a question on if the APC will fall apart when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office, Bello said that was not possible.

“APC is getting stronger and like I said, it’s going to be proved in the next few days or the next few weeks to come in the election of Edo state, Ondo state, Anambra state, Ekiti state, Osun state,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that our colleague, my brother and my in-law, Obaseki has left us, but as a party and a party-loyal man, we have to reclaim him.

“I can tell you that there are up to 10 PDP governors ready to join APC and that would happen very soon.”

The governor also responded to the question on if Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC, was currently being sidelined, considering recent events.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a leader, a father, a founding member of this great party. He contributed immensely to making sure that the party attains the height it has attained today. He has paid his due and continues to pay his due,” he said.

“Nobody, however highly placed or lowly placed you are in the party, will ever undermine that great leader. Nobody is undermining him. He is still a father; he’s one of our national leaders and he continues to contribute.

“In the whole of this misunderstanding so far, nobody has heard him making any comments for or against anybody that has different or opposing opinion. Rather, he continues to maintain and play that fatherly role. Both APC and PDP gravitate towards him.

“So, nobody is going to say that he’s being undermined or he’s going to be removed. No. We need him; he needs us and he will continue to be a leader of our great party.”