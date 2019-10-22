11 rescued at another ‘torture centre’ in Kaduna

At least 11 inmates have been rescued at a religious centre in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Security operatives raided the centre, known as “Malam Aliyu Mai Adakan Salatul Fatih” on Tuesday.

Hadiza Balarabe, deputy governor of the state, later led some cabinet members to visit the rescued inmates.

Among them were Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Hafsat Baba, commissioner for human services and social development.

This comes 48 hours after 147 inmates were set free at centre located at “Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre” in Kwanar Gurguwa, Igabi local government area of Kaduna.

Some of the rescued victims were found in chains. Baba had said some of the inmates were in chains for eight years.

She said it took the service of a welder to remove the fetters from their legs.

“They have been under torture. They were all in chains. We have to call a welder to remove the chains in their legs. Some of them have been in chains for eight years. They just removed the chains this afternoon,” she had said.

Three weeks ago, the police raided a religious centre at Rigasa, in Kaduna, rescuing at least 300 persons.

Tony Ojukwu, executive secretary of National Human Rights Commission, has directed state coordinators of the agency in the north-west to investigate activities of illegal detention centres.