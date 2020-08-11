13 killed as gunmen invade Benue village

The police command in Benue, on Monday, confirmed the killing of 13 villagers in Edikwu district, Apa local government area (LGA).

Catherine Anene, police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, who disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi, said the district had overtime experienced crises over chieftaincy tussle, until the state government intervened and peace returned to the community.

She noted that the attackers were unknown, while investigation had already commenced into the matter. “Edikwu district, Ukpogbo, in Apa LGA was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs until May 25, when the Benue government convened a peace meeting, headed by the deputy governor, Mr Benson Abounu, to put an end to the rancour,” the PPRO said.

“Peace was restored to the area but on August 10, at about 04:00hrs, information was received that about 20 armed men invaded the community and shot sporadically at members of the community.

“A team of police officers were deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered. Investigation is still in progress.”

A resident of the community who preferred anonymity told NAN that the attack on Edikwu community was unprovoked.

“The unknown gunmen stormed the community in the early of hours of today, shooting sporadically and burning down houses, leaving many people dead while others are still missing.”