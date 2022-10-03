Supreme Court verdict makes Edo PDP victory sure, Obaseki says

He said the inspection became necessary to assess the level of preparedness of EDSIEC, especially in the deployment of materials to conduct council elections in the state.

Obaseki, who was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., and other top government functionaries, said members of PDP in the state belong to one family and would work together.

He said, “No matter the differences, we will all still carry the umbrella. As the Justice said, most of the actors are created by statutes of the law and they must follow the law. What we have just established is that things have to be done legally and properly.

“The Supreme Court judgment will help the party put all the issues at rest and come together as a family to mobilise and focus on the main agenda for the party now, mobilize to win the presidential election come 2023.

“We are one family and will work together whatever our differences. We will all still carry the umbrella. We are here to see the preparedness of EDSIEC in terms of their infrastructure to conduct the local government election.”