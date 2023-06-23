A coalition of groups supporting President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima have asked Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw their petitions at the election tribunal.

Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging Tinubu’s declaration as winner of the February 25 election by the electoral umpire.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Lilian Ogbole, the coalition’s national coordinator, said the aggrieved parties should withdraw their petitions in “national interest”.

Ogbole said elder statesmen should call a meeting to appease the petitioners to support Tinubu’s government.

“We resolved to say unequivocally loud and clear, here and now that the victory in the last presidential election is a victory for all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations and alignments, religion or tribe,” she said.

“It is indeed a victory for Africa, the entire black race and of course victory for the entire world and humanity at large; it was a no victor no vanquish election.

“Even though we are aware that it is the fundamental right of all aggrieved candidates to seek for a redress in the court of law, in national interest we wish to use this avenue to crave the indulgence of all aggrieved candidates who are seeking for redress in the tribunal to withdraw their litigations against the president and join hands with him in the proposed national unity and all inclusive government.

“We are also using this opportunity to call on all our elder statesmen from across the length and breadth of Nigeria to swiftly without further delays, invite all aggrieved parties to a round table meeting and appeal to them not to subvert the will of the people through distractions.”