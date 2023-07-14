Abiodun swears in Sofowora as Customary Court of Appeal

Governor Dapo Abiodun on Friday charged the judiciary to ensure that the country stabilised politically.

The Governor gave the charge while swearing in Justice Oriyomi Abiodun Sofowora as a judge of the Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta,

Abiodun said his administration believes in the independence and vibrancy of the judiciary as a vital tool for the strengthening of democracy and institutionalizing the rule of law, hence the need for judicial officers to be above board in carrying out their duties.

He said: “My Lord, you are saddled with the dual obligations of ensuring political stability as well as being there for the downtrodden at all times as their last hope.

“This you must do with total commitment, courage, and assertiveness without fear or favour. As a matter of duty, you must continue to earn public trust and ensure that all the arms of government work independently, but collectively within the tenet and principles of separation of powers for the overall good of our people.”

Abiodun noted that the state has played a leading role in the evolution and development of a modernized and functional legal system not only in Nigeria but in the West African subregion just as its leading role in the legal profession remains unbroken.

“Luminaries from Ogun State have contributed immensely towards a virile and effective judicial system in Nigeria and on the global stage. The judiciary balances the Executive and Legislative arms in every democratic setting and serves as a sanctuary to the common man,” he added.

The governor expressed the hope that with the appointment of the new judge, the tradition of integrity, diligence, and excellence that have been the hallmark of the state judiciary would be optimally enhanced.

“Please take cognisance of the enormous burden of not only ensuring that justice is served but seen to be served effectively and efficiently without bias.

“As a responsible and responsive government with an unwavering bias for good governance and the rule of law, we shall stop at nothing to bring good men and women of impeccable character and proven integrity on board to join us in coordinating the affairs of the state in different capacities,” Abiodun assured.

He stated that his administration has carried out a series of reforms like the introduction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for the Case Management System, the Judges’ Clock and the Custody Monitoring Dashboard System, towards efficient administration of justice in the state.

Governor Abiodun appreciated members of the state’s judiciary for upholding the excellent tradition of the profession, emphasizing that the present administration would continue to ensure a strong and functional judicial system towards the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together agenda.”

In her remarks, Mrs Sofowora who thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve as a judge in the Customary Court of Appeal, pledged to discharge her duties without fear or favour.