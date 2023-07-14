African Super League to commence on October 20, says Infantino

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, says the newly proposed African Super League will commence on October 20.

Infantino spoke at the general assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Abidjan on Thursday.

The competition, initially announced to feature 24 clubs, has been scaled down to eight teams.

The reduction in the number of participating clubs was due to CAF’s $15.7 million loss for the 2022/2023 financial year.

The Super League is expected to run concurrently with CAF’s Champions League, Confederation Cup and domestic leagues.

Infantino added that the participating clubs will increase over time.

“It will have eight great teams, which will be followed in the future with a bigger version,” the FIFA president said.

“We have to invest in African club football as well as national team football. It is our responsibility, duty and task, and with the work and contribution of all of us as a team, we will succeed.”

However, little has been made public about the competition — three months before it starts — with CAF yet to announce the participating clubs.

There are however reports that the eight clubs expected to take part in the competition include Mamelodi Sundowns, Petro Atletico from Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe, and Al Ahly from Egypt.

Others are Horoya from Guinea, Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Tanzania’s Simba and Esperance of Tunisia.

Details on broadcasters, sponsors and logistics also remain under wraps for now.

Last year, CAF announced $200 million as the operational budget for a new African Super League.