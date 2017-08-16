16 killed, 82 injured in suicide attacks in Borno market – Police

The Police in Borno on Wednesday said 16 persons were killed and 82 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack on a market in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the attack in a text message sent to journalists on Wednesday in Maiduguri. Chukwu said that the incident occurred at a market at about 5: 30 p.m. when three suicide bombers hit the market.

He said the suicide bombers, a male and two females, who detonated the explosives at the busy market blew up themselves and killed 16 people.

Chukwu said that 82 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack, adding that the wounded were evacuated to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

According to him, the command has deployed a bomb disposal team to sanitise the area.