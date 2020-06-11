17 deaths, 409 new cases as COVID-19 toll nears 14,000

More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria within the last 48 hours.

On Tuesday, the country recorded its highest daily toll ever with 663 new cases.

However, on Wednesday, Nigeria recorded a slight drop from its highest COVID-19 toll with 409 new cases confirmed in 15 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

With the figure announced by the agency for Wednesday, a total of 1,072 cases were confirmed in two days.

A total of 145 persons were discharged on Wednesday, increasing the number of recoveries from 4,206 to 4,351, while 17 deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 382.

Lagos confirmed another increase in its case figure with 201 new cases, just as the FCT saw a major rise in its number, with 85 new infections.

According to the NCDC situation report for June 9, more than 80,000 samples have now been tested.

Of the total figure of confirmed cases, more than 9,000 persons contracted the virus from “unknown exposure”, which the NCDC says is a result of community transmission across the country.