197 EFCC Drivers Complete Training at Nigerian Army School of Transport

The three-month training program for 197 drivers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, or EFCC, was completed on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport in Benin City, Edo State.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, praised the Nigerian Army for allowing the Commission to utilize their facilities to train the drivers while speaking during the passing out event that took place at the Muhammadu Buhari Auditorium of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport. “Today you are delivering to us a group of professionally trained and disciplined drivers who will join us in achieving our vision of a Nigeria free of economic and financial crimes,” he said. He noted that the training was meant to address the operational gaps in the Commission. He urged the trainees to see their appointment as an opportunity to serve their fatherland and contribute their quota to the growth of the Commission. “Never see yourselves as just drivers but an important part of the system. No agency can function without everyone playing his part. Everyone is important,” he stated.

In his remarks, Brigadier General UT Otaru, Ag Commandant, Nigeria Army School of Supply and Transport, noted that the training has improved the trainees’ abilities and professionalism to work effectively in the legal system.

The first training of its kind in the Commission’s history began on July 25, 2022, and included both theoretical and practical exercises.

They celebrated the three trainees who stood out during the program: Omaji Adejo Friday, Ogbu Philemon Chigozie, and Adekunle Adewale Gbolahan, who finished first, second, and third, respectively.

Senior military leaders, members of the Commission’s top management, and trainees’ families all attended the passing-out event.