2 Dead, 6 Missing in Jigawa Canoe Mishap

Two deaths have been confirmed by the Jigawa police, on Sunday, in a canoe mishap that occurred in the Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse.

Shiisu said the canoe, conveying 13 passengers on their way for a condolence visit, capsized after hitting an object.

“Today, at about 12:40 p.m., information at our disposal revealed that a particular canoe with 13 occupants who were on transit from Dabi village toward Siyangu village, all in Ringim LGA reportedly capsized.

“The occupants were on their way to pay a condolence visit,” Shiisu said.

He explained that upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen launched a search and rescue mission at the scene with the assistance of local divers in the area.

The PPRO added that the mission led to the recovery of seven persons on the spot who were all rushed to General Hospital, Ringim for medical attention.

According to him, two out of the seven recovered occupants, Bara’atu Garba, 30, and Mahmud Surajo, 3, were certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

Shiisu said the remains of the deceased were later released to their families for burial.

He added that the remaining five persons were receiving treatment at the hospital, while the other six victims were still yet to be found.

According to him, efforts to recover the six drowned passengers were being intensified.