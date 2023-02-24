2023 Elections: Atiku declares a viral tape suggesting rig plot “total trash”

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, called an audio clip that was allegedly made with his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa and the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and was making the rounds on social media, “total trash” on Friday.

The former vice president said in a statement released in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, that the video clip proved the ruling party will ramp up its propaganda in the final hours before voting.

The statement said, in part, “We warned last week that as the election draws near, the amount of propaganda on social media will increase. Within 24 hours before the election, we have already seen propaganda from both the Labour Party and the All Progressives Congress.

“In this newest drive, speeches by Atiku, Tambuwal, and Okowa from last year were edited and stitched together to create the appearance that they were discussing strategies to rig Saturday’s election. Even the dead can appear to be giving talks in this day and age of artificial intelligence. Not a new thing, this!

“For the record, Atiku has run for president twice and has never faced charges for meddling in elections or purchasing votes.

“But some people believe they can convince people that Atiku cheated in this election. The last kick of a dying horse, this is unquestionably the height of despair. Elections are won at the polling places, not on social media, the APC and the Labour Party must remember this.”

Atiku continued, “It is sad that individuals seeking power will indulge in antiquated defeatist techniques, which serves as justification for why Nigerians should reject the recorded chat. How is it possible for Tambuwal to address Atiku by his full name in a private one-on-one conversation? This is absurd, much like the pointless chitchat about President Muhammadu Buhari’s demise and the election of Jubril from Sudan.”

He urged PDP supporters across the country to reject similar misinformation and support the party instead in its effort to save the country and its people, beginning with Saturday’s presidential election.

“When they stoop to the level of false propaganda, we will react with our Permanent Voter Cards and rise above it with dignity. In Nigerian history, this election marks a turning point. The need to fix this dysfunctional system, revive the economy, increase security, and raise people’s hopes for an unified Nigeria are what Nigerians must keep in mind most, he continued.

In order to secure free, fair, and credible elections, the PDP presidential candidate urged the police and other security forces, as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission, to rise above the fray.

In accordance with Section 123(c) of the Election Act of 2022, he further commanded security authorities to track down and prosecute anyone responsible for the audio clip.