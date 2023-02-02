2023 elections: Wike bans Atiku from campaign venue

The Rivers State government has revoked its approval for former vice president Atiku Abubakar to run for president at the Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium in Igwurita Ali, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The Atiku presidential campaign in Rivers was set by the campaign organization on February 11, 2023.

Governor Nyesom Wike had approved the use of the stadium for the campaign a few weeks prior, but on the condition that it would be accessible 48 hours prior to the event.

But in a letter dated January 31, 2023, and addressed to the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, and the Director General of the Atiku campaign organization, Barr Christopher Green, said that information revealed that the Atiku campaign organization was working with the governorship candidate of APC, Arch. Tonye Cole, to accommodate and share the approved facility for the presidential campaign.

Referring to our letter of reference no.mos/s/409/s.49./t/15 from January 11, 2023, approving the use of the Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium for your presidential campaign rally scheduled for February 11, 2023, recent developments and credible intelligence now show that your presidential campaign organization is collaborating with a faction of the APC and its intention is for you to be elected president.

According to government records, the APC’s activities in Rivers State have always been hampered by violence, mostly because of unresolvable internal party disputes, the letter stated.

According to Barr Green, the state administration decided to revoke the stadium’s usage authorization for the Atiku presidential campaign due to “credible intelligence” and to avoid exposing the facility to any risk of destruction.

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization’s Rivers State spokesman, Dr. Lenu Nwibubasa, did not return calls or texts addressed to him, making it impossible to find out if he had received the letter.