22 ex-governors under probe for corruption, says Malami

Abubakar Malami, minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, says 22 former governors are being investigated for corruption.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Malami said three former governors have been convicted for corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governors are Joshua Dariye (Plateau), Jolly Nyame (Taraba) and Orji Kalu (Abia).

He said the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) had convicted 1,636 persons for corruption related offences from 2015 to September, 2019.

“It might interest you to note that former state Governors and even serving senators are not spared,” Malami said.

“Currently, high profile personalities including judicial officers and former governors indicted for corruption have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.

“We have three former governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption related crimes while in office. Equally, 22 ex-governors are either under probe or on trail.”

The minister further said the anti-graft war is devoid of any sentiments and not targeted to particular persons or group as is often insinuated.

“It (the fight against corruption) is total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination,” he added.