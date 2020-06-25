24 deaths in 72 hours as NCDC confirms 649 new COVID-19 infections

Twenty-four deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications have been confirmed within the past 72 hours in Nigeria.

According to the latest figures announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night, 649 new infections were confirmed in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), while nine new deaths were recorded.

Wednesday’s toll is the highest number of deaths in the past three days; 12 deaths were confirmed on June 21, 2020.

A total of 542 COVID-19 fatalities have now been recorded across the country.

The total number of recoveries has also increased to 7,613 with 275 people discharged on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s figure of COVID-19 samples tested crossed 120,000 on June 23, 2020, compared to 103,799 samples tested one week ago.

According to the breakdown given by NCDC in its situation report for Tuesday, between June 16 and June 23, a total of 16,309 samples were tested in 32 states and the FCT.

It is not clear why, but so far, Cross River, Taraba, Yobe and Anambra have not had any sample tested within the seven-day period.

Four states have tested the most samples so far: Lagos with 34,734; FCT with 14,794; Kano with 10,232, and Oyo with 7,605.

Out of 22,020 samples confirmed positive in 35 states and the FCT, 13,865 are active cases.

649 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-250

Oyo-100

Plateau-40

Delta-40

Abia-28

Kaduna-27

Ogun-22

Edo-20

Akwa Ibom-18

Kwara-17

FCT-17

Enugu-14

Niger-13

Adamawa-13

Bayelsa-7

Osun-6

Bauchi-6

Anambra-4

Gombe-3

Sokoto-2

Imo-1

Kano-1

