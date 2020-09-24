25 killed, vehicles burnt as petrol tanker explodes in Kogi

At least 25 people were killed after a petrol tanker exploded on a busy road in Kogi state.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday around Felele area of Lokoja metropolis.

Some of the victims of the explosion are reportedly students of Kogi State Polytechnic and primary school pupils.

William Aya, spokesman of Kogi police command, told TheCable 25 people died in the inferno and that four cars were damaged. But he declined to disclose the number of students killed in the accident.

Onogwu Muhammed, chief press secretary to Yahaya Bello, the state governor, also confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said the governor expressed shock over the explosion, saying it is the greatest tragedy the state has witnessed in recent times.

Bello condoled with families of the victims. He also asked students of the state polytechnic to remain calm and peaceful.

“Governor Bello is very sad to learn of the tragic loss of lives, many vehicles, property and other valuables in the petrol tanker fire while expressing his deepest condolences to the family of those affected by the ugly occurrence,” the statement read.

“He said this is sadly the greatest tragedies the state has witnessed in recent times while describing the unfortunate accident as a sad development and shares the feeling of those who lost their loves ones in this incident.

“The Governor also urged the students of Kogi State Polytechnic to remain calm and peaceful, stating that he equally shared in their grieving moment over the death of some of their colleagues in the disaster.”