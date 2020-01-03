250 Nigerian students to get Kola Daisi scholarship

In a bid to encourage learning, a Nigerian foundation, Kola Daisi Foundation, has concluded plans to offer atleast 250 students scholarship at Kola Daisi University Ibadan.

The 250 selected students, according to the foundation, will receive N50,000 each as their scholarship fee for attending Kola Daisi University, Ibadan for the year 2019/2020 academic session.

In a statement released on Thursday, the foundation stressed that prospective student must score a minimum of 140 in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

According to the statement, also, candidates with at least 4 points in the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) or A level can apply for the admission now and resume before 17th January, 2020 for them to enjoy the Scholarship offer in Kola Daisi University.

“To complete an application, log on to the University website:

www.koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng or call 080843014409 (whatapp enabled) 08189254314, 09068872144, or 09068872144 for further enquiries