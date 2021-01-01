27-yr-old Nigerian shot dead in Ireland

George Nkencho, a 27-year-old Nigerian, has been shot dead in Ireland.

According to Irish Times, the shooting of Nkencho occurred on Wednesday and was videoed by a witness.

Nkencho was said to have gone into the Eurospar supermarket in Hartstown, where he attacked a manager and threatened workers with a knife.

He was, however, reportedly shot at least three times outside his home in Clonee, West Dublin, by a garda (police officer) from the Blanchardstown garda armed support unit (ASU).

Nkencho, said to be “suffering from mental health issues and only goes out to shop” had also reportedly threatened an officer with a knife.

The newspaper, however, quoted a statement by the police as saying it implemented a “graduated policing response” after using pepper spray and two taser guns.

The incident was said to have led to a march outside Blanchardstown Garda Station on Thursday, with demonstrators chanting “justice for George”.

Meanwhile, Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has appealed to the Nigerian community in England to await the outcome of the investigation into the incident.

In a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NiDCOM head of media, on Thursday, Dabiri-Erewa described the death of Nkencho as “callous” and “wicked”.

“Dabiri-Erewa, who was apparently disturbed by the killing, called for a full, thorough and fair investigation into the matter,” the statement reads.

“The NIDCOM boss condoled with the family of Nkencho and the Nigerian community in Ireland over the killing of George and prayed God to give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”